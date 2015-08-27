Christina Bellantoni — Assistant Managing Editor, Politics

Before leaving her hometown of San Jose to move east in 2003, Bellantoni worked at three local publications: the San Jose Business Journal, Silicon Valley Business Ink and the Palo Alto Daily News. The Business Journal was her first journalism job, beginning in 1998 as a researcher helping to produce the annual “Book of Lists." In 2002 at Biz Ink, she won a SABEW award for breaking the news of the sale of the San Jose Sharks hockey team to a group of local investors. At the Daily News, she covered cops, courts and local politics, including the impact of the 2003 gubernatorial recall election in the South Bay Area.