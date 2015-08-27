Christina Bellantoni — Assistant Managing Editor, Politics

Christina Bellantoni is the assistant managing editor for politics at the Los Angeles Times. She joined the team in August 2015.
She created and is leading a digital politics project which includes events and community engagement. She writes the political newsletter Essential Politics and is responsible for coverage of California politics and policy and Sacramento government.
Bellantoni, a California native and UC Berkeley graduate, came from the Capitol Hill newspaper Roll Call, where she served as editor-in-chief. Under her leadership, Roll Call’s multimedia efforts expanded, traffic grew and the organization won awards for various projects, including a State of the Union webcast and an accounting of the net worth of every member of Congress. She oversaw a team of 28 journalists.
Before taking over Roll Call, Bellantoni was the political editor at the nationally recognized television show "The PBS NewsHour." She oversaw 2012 presidential campaign coverage, stories on politics, the national immigration debate, Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court. During the 2012 conventions, her team produced a 24/7 webcast livestream while she juggled on-air analysis and a daily email newsletter.
Bellantoni began her stint in Washington as a Metro reporter at the Washington Times, covering Virginia politics and the statehouse from 2003 to 2006. She covered national politics and Congress under both Democratic and Republican majorities, then switched to the campaign trail to track the competitive 2008 Democratic presidential primary race through 26 states. From there, Bellantoni was a White House correspondent covering President Barack Obama.
In 2009, Bellantoni became a senior reporter for Talking Points Memo, helping the online media outlet open its Washington bureau and establishing its presence in the White House press pool. She joined Roll Call in 2010 as a deputy editor for politics, and left to take the position at the "NewsHour."
Before leaving her hometown of San Jose to move east in 2003, Bellantoni worked at three local publications: the San Jose Business Journal, Silicon Valley Business Ink and the Palo Alto Daily News. The Business Journal was her first journalism job, beginning in 1998 as a researcher helping to produce the annual “Book of Lists." In 2002 at Biz Ink, she won a SABEW award for breaking the news of the sale of the San Jose Sharks hockey team to a group of local investors. At the Daily News, she covered cops, courts and local politics, including the impact of the 2003 gubernatorial recall election in the South Bay Area.
She frequently appears on television and radio, including NPR, C-SPAN, MSNBC, Fox News and HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” and you can see some highlights from her reel here: bitly.com/cbellantoni.
Bellantoni served seven years on the board of the Washington Press Club Foundation, which seeks to expand opportunities for women and minorities in newsrooms. She stepped down as vice president of the organization in 2016. In 2011, she was a resident fellow at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.
Find her on Twitter @cbellantoni and sign up for the Los Angeles Times' politics newsletter.