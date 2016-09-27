Mary McNamara — Assistant Managing Editor, Arts and Entertainment

McNamara, who has worked at The Times since 1990, previously served as television critic and senior culture editor. When she won her Pulitzer for criticism in 2015, the judges cited her “savvy criticism that uses shrewdness, humor and an insider's view to show how both subtle and seismic shifts in the cultural landscape affect television.” She also was a Pulitzer finalist for criticism in 2014 and 2013, and has won other awards for her criticism and feature writing.