Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine

Norman Pearlstine is executive editor of the Los Angeles Times.
Before joining The Times in 2018, Pearlstine served as vice chairman of Time Inc., where he was charged with seeking growth opportunities for the company’s brands and content. Prior to that he was chief content officer at Bloomberg L.P., where he helped grow the company’s news operations.
For nearly five decades, Pearlstine has worked as a reporter and editor. He was editor-in-chief of Time Inc. from 1995 to 2005 before becoming a senior advisor to Time Warner. At Time Inc. Pearlstine oversaw the editorial content of Time Inc.’s 154 magazines, including Entertainment Weekly, Fortune, In Style, Money, People, Real Simple, Sports Illustrated and Time.
Previously, Pearlstine worked for the Wall Street Journal, Forbes magazine, the Asian Wall Street Journal and the Wall Street Journal/Europe. He also launched Smart Money magazine for Dow Jones & Co. and Hearst Corp. Pearlstine is the author of “Off the Record: The Press, the Government, and the War over Anonymous Sources,” published in 2007.
Pearlstine is the recipient of numerous honors, including the American Society of Magazine Editors’ Hall of Fame, the Gerald Loeb Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Business & Financial Journalism, and the National Press Foundation’s Editor of the Year Award.
Pearlstine received his B.A. from Haverford College, his L.L.B. from the University of Pennsylvania, and he did postgraduate work at the law school of Southern Methodist University.