Sewell Chan — Deputy Managing Editor

Sewell Chan joined the Los Angeles Times as a deputy managing editor in September 2018.
He previously worked for 14 years at the New York Times, where he was a metro reporter, Washington correspondent, deputy Op-Ed editor and international news editor. He was part of a team of journalists awarded the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage of a scandal that brought down Gov. Eliot Spitzer of New York.
Chan began his career in 2000 as a reporter at the Washington Post, reporting on local government, education and social services.
A native New Yorker, Chan grew up in an immigrant family and was the first in his family to finish college. He graduated from Harvard with a degree in social studies and received a master’s degree in politics from Oxford, where he studied on a British Marshall scholarship.
Chan is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and serves on the Board of Incorporators of Harvard Magazine.