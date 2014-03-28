Colin Crawford — Deputy Managing Editor, Visual Journalism

Under his leadership, The Times' photography department has won the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography in 2003, 2004 and 2010, was part of the Public Service Award in 2005 and shared the Explanatory Reporting prize in 2007. The Times' photo staff has twice garnered the Angus McDougall Overall Excellence in Editing Award for Newspapers, and the Best Use of Photography in the Pictures of the Year International competition. Crawford has twice won the Jim Gordon Editor of the Year Award, in 2004 and 2013. Under his direction, staff photojournalists are dispatched throughout the world, covering wars and social issues, and have produced courageous and striking work on noteworthy projects and daily coverage.