Gary Olszewski – Vice President, Consumer Sales

Gary Olszewski joined the Los Angeles Times as Vice President, Consumer Sales in November 2015 and is responsible for subscriber acquisition and retention. Before joining The Times, Olszewski served as Regional Director, Consumer Marketing for the Baltimore Sun Media Group (BSMG), with consumer sales responsibility for Maryland-based Tribune Publishing businesses: Baltimore Sun, The Capital, Maryland Gazette and Carroll County Times as well as The Morning Call in Pennsylvania. While at BSMG, Olszewski helped pioneer digital subscription sales within Tribune Publishing, as baltimoresun.com, and later themorningcall.com, was the first to implement a digital subscription model. Born in Chicago, Olszewski started his newspaper career at The Chicago Tribune and worked in sales management roles there through 2000. Olszewski earned a master's degree in marketing from The Illinois Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in business from Lewis University.