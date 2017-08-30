Jim Kirk - SVP of Strategic Initiatives (tronc), Interim Executive Editor (L.A. Times)

Jim Kirk is senior vice president of strategic initiatives for tronc, Inc., the Los Angeles Times’ parent company, and serves as interim executive editor at The Times. As interim executive editor, Kirk leads the day-to-day operations of the newsroom.

A veteran of the journalism and publishing industry, Kirk was most recently the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Chicago Sun-Times. He was previously the chief of editorial operations at Crain’s Chicago Business and, prior to that, the managing editor at the Chicago News Cooperative. He has also worked in Washington, D.C., at Bloomberg News overseeing coverage of the White House, Congress and other federal agencies.

Kirk started his journalism career in Chicago at Grocery Marketing Magazine and Adweek magazine before joining the Chicago Sun-Times in 1995. He joined the Chicago Tribune in 1997, and grew to be one of Chicago’s premier business journalists.

Kirk grew up in the south suburbs of Chicago and received a bachelor's in mass communications from Illinois State University.