Juliet Lapidos — Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion Editor

Juliet Lapidos is the editor of the op-ed page and the Sunday opinion section. She joined the paper in 2015.
Previously she worked at Slate as a culture editor. She wrote frequently for that publication and edited the Explainer, Food, Drink, Religion and Language columns.
In 2011 she joined the New York Times opinion section as a staff editor. She launched the Taking Note blog and wrote editorials on various topics, including college sports, aviation security, marijuana legalization, the 2012 presidential contest and the 2014 mid-term elections.
Lapidos has contributed writing to the Atlantic, the New York Daily News, the New York Times Book Review, Popular Science and the websites of the New Republic and the New Yorker, among other publications.
She holds a bachelor's degree from Yale University in literature and a master's from Cambridge University in English. She attended Cambridge on a Gates Scholarship.