Lewis D'Vorkin - Editor in Chief

Lewis D’Vorkin was named editor in chief of the Los Angeles Times in October 2017. D’Vorkin is a seasoned journalist and media pioneer with 40 years of experience in both traditional and new media platforms.

Prior to joining The Times, he served as chief product officer at Forbes, leading the editorial, product and technology teams for Forbes Media and its related brands. At Forbes he spearheaded a unique content-creation model and developed a worldwide publishing platform for distributed authorship. He also introduced the news industry’s leading native advertising solution (BrandVoice) and supervised the creation of the New Newsroom, which integrates editorial, data analysis, product development, engineering and social distribution to foster real-time connections between readers, content creators and marketers.

D’Vorkin has years of journalism experience as the Page One editor of the Wall Street Journal, a senior editor at Newsweek, an editor at the New York Times for the newspaper’s daily and Sunday editions and executive editor of Forbes from December 1996 to April 2000.

Additionally, D’Vorkin was founder and chief executive officer of True/Slant, a web-based original content news network, which Forbes Media invested in and then acquired in May 2010, and he served as senior vice president of programming at AOL, where he was responsible for the portal’s Welcome Screen, News, Sports and Network Programming.