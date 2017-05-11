Suzy Jack – Vice President, Public Affairs and Events

Suzy Jack is Vice President, Public Affairs and Events for the Los Angeles Times. She oversees an extensive portfolio of events, community relations activities and civic engagement programs.
Under her supervision, The Times conceives and produces more than 90 events each year, including the Festival of Books, Food Bowl and The Taste, as well as politics and public policy symposiums, film and television screenings, and conversations with A-list celebrities and thought leaders. Jack also leads The Times' public affairs programs, which form a bridge between the news organization and the city it covers through education, media literacy and direct service initiatives.
Prior to joining The Times in late 2014, Jack was a deputy controller for Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin and a deputy mayor in Antonio Villaraigosa's administration. As L.A.'s youngest deputy mayor, at age 28, she focused on education, youth and families, and LGBT issues and was later promoted to deputy mayor of legislative affairs.
Jack graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California with a degree in American Studies & Ethnicity.