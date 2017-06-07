Sylvia Robledo - Vice President, Finance

Sylvia Robledo is Vice President, Finance for the Los Angeles Times. In this role, she leads the company’s operating and capital planning process and serves on the executive team providing strategic counsel on forecasting and budgeting. She directs and oversees all finance-related functions, including annual planning, monthly forecasting, and ongoing analyses and reporting, while also ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the company’s financial results.

After joining The Times as a college intern in 1999, Robledo steadily accepted additional responsibilities and earned promotions. She was named Vice President in 2014 and, in 2017, expanded her role to include overseeing finance for the tronc-owned San Diego Union-Tribune. She manages a finance team that provides ongoing support and guidance to various levels of management throughout the company, assisting with budget planning and analysis, and identifying and implementing opportunities to reduce expenses and increase profitability. As the company’s finance lead, Robledo is also responsible for ensuring that all applicable internal accounting and reporting procedures are in accordance with GAAP and SOX documentation requirements.

Robledo earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University.

