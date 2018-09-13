The Taste, the Los Angeles Times’ Celebration of the Southern California Culinary Scene, to Debut in Costa Mesa in October

The Los Angeles Times today announced the lineup for its inaugural Orange County edition of The Taste. Following its ninth successful run on the Paramount Pictures Studios backlot, The Times is adding a second session in Costa Mesa to focus on the thriving dining scene and award-winning restaurants in the heart of Southern California. Hosted by The Times’ Food staff, the festival will feature Taco María chef Carlos Salgado, recipient of the Restaurant of the Year award, the Filipino cuisine of Irenia and responsibly sourced cuts from Electric City Butcher among a diverse collection of chefs and dishes. The Taste’s debut in Costa Mesa will take place at The MET over three days, Oct. 19, 20 and 21. Admission to each event includes unlimited tastings from dozens of restaurants, sips of seasonal cocktails and cooking demos.