Books: Comedian John Hodgman, master fantasist John Crowley and Halloween books

I’m Carolyn Kellogg, books editor of the L.A. Times; welcome to this week’s newsletter that highlights our online content and what’s coming up in print on Sunday.

THE BIG STORY

John Hodgman, the former “Daily Show” correspondent, published three books of fake facts — “When fake facts was something of a subversion, rather than the currency of everyday conversation,” he told me in this Sunday feature — and has now switched gears. “Vacationland” is a funny and smart and also moving memoir, and we talked about its New England-ness, its universality (or multi-versality) and more. Hodgman comes to the L.A. Times Ideas Exchange Nov. 6 with special guest Nick Offerman — get tickets here.

Bex Finch / Viking John Hodgman John Hodgman (Bex Finch / Viking)

A MASTER OF FANTASY

John Crowley’s new novel “Ka: Dar Oakley in the Ruin of Ymr” is “a beautiful, often dreamlike late masterpiece,” writes Elizabeth Hand in our review. Hand looks back at Crowley’s 42-year writing career, including his Ægypt novels, exploring how his sometimes meta approach to storytelling, in worlds that are often adjacent to our own, sets his work apart.

Melody Newcomb An illustration from John Crowley's "Ka" An illustration from John Crowley's "Ka" (Melody Newcomb)

A CAMERA AS BIG AS A TRUCK

During a photography class I took in high school, we made our own pinhole cameras: boards, tape, photographic paper and a pinhole we’d cover, then uncover, for light. Artist John Chiara has taken that idea to a huge extreme — his camera, which he pulls behind a truck on a trailer bed, is large enough to walk in. We take a look at the stunning, large-format photographs collected in his new book, “John Chiara: California.”

John Chiara / Pier 24 Photography/Aperture "North Harbor Drive at Marina Way, Redondo Beach," 2013 "North Harbor Drive at Marina Way, Redondo Beach," 2013 (John Chiara / Pier 24 Photography/Aperture)

BESTSELLERS

Now in its second week on our bestseller list is Dan Brown’s latest, “Origin,” at No. 2 on the fiction list. It stars, of course, Robert Langdon, the Harvard professor of symbology who is drawn into another thrilling European intrigue as he undertakes an investigation into religion and meaning.

Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Dan Brown at the launch of "Origin" in Spain. Dan Brown at the launch of "Origin" in Spain. (Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

HALLOWEEN BOOKS

Agatha French has gathered 13 new Halloween books to thrill and chill you for Halloween. Have fun with your scary reading!

TNS How about reading on this scary porch? How about reading on this scary porch? (TNS)

We’ve got more book news and reviews online at our book blog, Jacket Copy.

CAPTION Terry Pratchett, acclaimed author of the "Discworld" science fiction series, sent a prerecorded acceptance speech when he won awarded a Los Angeles Times Book Prize in 2008. Terry Pratchett, acclaimed author of the "Discworld" science fiction series, sent a prerecorded acceptance speech when he won awarded a Los Angeles Times Book Prize in 2008. CAPTION Terry Pratchett, acclaimed author of the "Discworld" science fiction series, sent a prerecorded acceptance speech when he won awarded a Los Angeles Times Book Prize in 2008. Terry Pratchett, acclaimed author of the "Discworld" science fiction series, sent a prerecorded acceptance speech when he won awarded a Los Angeles Times Book Prize in 2008. CAPTION Bea and Leah Koch opwned The Ripped Bodice in Culver City to share their love of romance books. Bea and Leah Koch opwned The Ripped Bodice in Culver City to share their love of romance books. CAPTION Reuben Martinez, whose barbershop became Libreria Martinez Books and Art Gallery, has received the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2016 Innovator award. Reuben Martinez, whose barbershop became Libreria Martinez Books and Art Gallery, has received the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2016 Innovator award. CAPTION In cafes and bars, skate shops and co-working spaces, books are popping up everywhere in Los Angeles — and as more than just decor. In cafes and bars, skate shops and co-working spaces, books are popping up everywhere in Los Angeles — and as more than just decor. CAPTION Jade Chang's debut novel, "The Wangs Vs. The World," hit bestseller lists last fall. We catch up with the Angeleno to find out how her life has changed. Jade Chang's debut novel, "The Wangs Vs. The World," hit bestseller lists last fall. We catch up with the Angeleno to find out how her life has changed.

carolyn.kellogg@latimes.com

@paperhaus