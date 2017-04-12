Could 'Big Little Lies' return? Author Liane Moriarty says there's a chance

The final episode of the HBO miniseries "Big Little Lies" aired earlier this month, but the author of the novel that the show was based on has hinted that it might not be the end of the road for the five women from Monterey.

Liane Moriarty, the Australian writer whose 2014 novel inspired the miniseries, told the Sydney Morning Herald that she's considering a second season for the hit show.

Another season could focus on Bonnie, played by Zoë Kravitz, and the abuse she suffered at the hands of her father. That story line was an important part of the novel but wasn't explored in the show.

What 'Big Little Lies' left out from the book ending. »

“It's implied in her performances and some little lines,” Moriarty said. "I think I might have preferred to have had it in there, but I wouldn't argue against it either. It also leaves open the possibility of Season 2.”

Of course, Moriarty hasn’t written a follow-up to her 2014 novel. Yet.

Moriarty confirmed that the show's producers have expressed interest in bringing the series back.

“I have started to think about ways this could continue,” she said. “The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens.”

The “Big Little Lies” series, written by David E. Kelley and starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, was a hit for HBO, and generated renewed interest in Moriarty's novel, which as of Wednesday morning was ranked No. 12 in books at Amazon.

The series' director, Jean-Marc Vallee, told Vulture recently that "there is no way" a second season would happen, but that didn't stop Witherspoon from urging her fans to agitate for the show's return.

“A lot of people have obediently done as Reese suggested,” Moriarty said. “And 99% are saying please do it, but there is a small percentage saying no, don't do it, it should end there.”

Moriarty said that she thought the cast seemed “pretty keen” about the prospect of a second season.

“They all loved working together, but I think the thing is the story has to be right,” she said. “So if it's right, and if David E. Kelley is happy to get the screenplay right, then I think that'll do it.”