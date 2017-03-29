Trump will have the first presidential Twitter library, thanks to 'The Daily Show'

Presidents usually have to wait until years after their terms have ended to open their official libraries. But "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" has decided to beat President Trump to the punch by opening "The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" in the commander-in-chief's hometown of New York.

The Comedy Central show announced its plans to open the library in a news release promising the exhibit will feature "a fully interactive and hands-on experience for hands of all sizes, giving patrons the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to memorialize and celebrate the many 'unpresidented' moments of President Trump’s Twitter history." ("Unpresidented" is a reference to Trump's unsuccessful attempt to spell the word "unprecedented" in a tweet last December.)

"The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library will open in June, and it will be tremendous," bragged the show. "It will be so tremendous that you’ll get tired of the tremendousness, so it will then close only a few days later. Sad!"

The show's producers said more information about the library, including its opening and closing dates, would be announced later.

Twitter is Trump's favorite social media platform, and his tweets, often unfiltered and angry, regularly make the news. Earlier this month, he drew fire for accusing President Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during last year's presidential election, a claim that has been broadly dismissed by Democrats and Republicans alike.

"How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process," Trump tweeted. "This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!"

Appropriately, the library already has its own Twitter account, which kicked off with a tweet reading "Welcome everyone - including the haters and losers - to the most tremendous & presidential libary [sic] EVER." It was immediately followed by the same tweet, but with "library" spelled correctly, possibly a dig at Trump's occasional spelling errors on the social media platform.

Another tweet boasted about library's staff: "The Donald J. Trump President Twitter Library has the BEST librarians- all 10s! Very nice."

"The Daily Show" isn't the only news outlet to have some literary fun with Trump.

BuzzFeed announced last week that it will be publishing a children's book called "The President and the Big Boy Truck," based on a Buzzfeed post by David Mack that framed a series of photographs of Trump getting into a large truck outside the White House on March 23 as a children’s book.

"Up you go!" reads the caption above a picture of Trump clambering aboard the truck. "Honk the horn! Vroom vroom vroom!" The book is a limited edition, and the first 1,000 people to order it will also receive "a sheet of NINE limited edition 1.5 inch truck stickers."