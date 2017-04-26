Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson will publish a book about sexual harassment

Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News host who left the network after allegedly being sexually harassed by its founding CEO, is writing a book about sexual harassment and female empowerment.

Carlson’s exit, which included public allegations and a lawsuit, is one of the catalysts that has resulted in major changes at Fox News, including the departure of Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly.

Her book, “Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back,” will be published Sept. 26 by Center Street Books.

Carlson, the former co-host of “Fox & Friends” and host of “The Real Story,” left Fox News in June after her contract expired, and days later, sued the network's then-CEO Roger Ailes, claiming he sexually harassed her.

The network settled the suit, apologized to Carlson and paid her $20 million.

Ailes resigned from Fox News in July, receiving $40 million from the network.

Carlson, describing her new book, said that sexual harassment is about power as well as sex. “Sexual harassers feel they can get away with it because they believe they’re the ones holding all the cards,” she said. “It doesn’t occur to them that the women they’re harassing have power too. We need to encourage women to stop being silent, stand up and speak up and join the movement. Together we can make change.”

Carlson’s lawsuit was accompanied by other allegations of sexual harassment at Fox News. Megyn Kelly, the former host of “The Kelly File,” alleged that Ailes sexually harassed her, as did former Fox News host Alisyn Camerota.

Last week, the networ’s star host Bill O’Reilly was fired after several accusations of sexual harassment by women who worked for the network. He was given a $25-million payout by Fox News.

Carlson, who was named to the Time 100 for her actions, had worked for Fox News since 2005. Previously she worked at CBS as the cohost of “The Early Show.” Her first book, the memoir “Getting Real,” was published in 2015 by Viking.