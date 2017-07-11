'Morning Joe' co-host and Donald Trump target Mika Brzezinski signs three-book deal

Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of the MSNBC news show "Morning Joe" and a recent target of President Trump's ire, has signed a three-book deal with Weinstein Books.

The Hollywood Reporter and New York Post write that Brzezinski will receive a sum “in the high six figures” for the books.

Brzezinski, who has had a platform as co-anchor of “Morning Joe” since 2007 and is engaged to her co-anchor Joe Scarborough, gained even greater fame last month when Trump criticized the two in a trio of tweets. Trump took particular aim at Brzezinski, whom he accused of “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Brzezinski has been a critic of Trump. She initially responded to the president’s accusation with a tweet that appeared to mock the size of Trump's hands, a sore spot for the president.

Brzezinski and Scarborough then fired back with an op-ed in the Washington Post titled “Donald Trump is not well.”

“It is disturbing that the president of the United States keeps up his unrelenting assault on women," the duo wrote. "From his menstruation musings about Megyn Kelly, to his fat-shaming treatment of a former Miss Universe, to his braggadocio claims about grabbing women’s genitalia, the 45th president is setting the poorest of standards for our children.”

According to news of her book deal, Brzezinski will publish two books in the fall of 2018. Although the contents have not been disclosed, it’s likely at least one will include something of her take on Trump.

Additionally, she will publish a revised version of her second book, 2011’s “Knowing Your Value: Women, Money and Getting What You're Worth.”

Brzezinski is the daughter of former national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, also a prolific author, who died earlier this year. She is the author of four previous books, including "All Things at Once," a 2010 memoir; and "Obsessed: America’s Food Addiction — and My Own," published in 2013.