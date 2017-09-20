Lillian Ross, celebrated New Yorker writer, dead at 99

Lillian Ross, a celebrated New Yorker magazine writer who created classics of literary journalism, including novel-length pieces on Ernest Hemingway and the making of a Hollywood movie, has died. She was 99.

New Yorker Editor David Remnick confirmed her death, but did not immediately have other details Wednesday.

“Lillian would knock my block off for saying so, she'd find it pretentious, but she really was a pioneer, both as a woman writing at the New Yorker and as a truly innovative artist, someone who helped change and shape nonfiction writing in English,” Remnick said in a statement.

Ross was a small, sturdy, round-faced woman with a folksy manner who so disarmed her subjects, colleague Ved Mehta once said, that they “delivered themselves unsuspectingly into her hands.”

Once delivered, they became objects of her shrewd observation, fine ear for language and cinematic writing, the main elements of a style that could, novelist Irving Wallace noted many years ago, “suddenly, almost sneakily, nail a personality naked to a page.”

Her subjects over the years included, in addition to Hemingway, John Huston and his daughter Anjelica, Adlai Stevenson, William Faulkner, Muhammad Ali, Norman Mailer, Francois Truffaut, Robin Williams and a slew of Miss Americas.

Unconcerned with journalistic boundaries, she became chummy with many of her subjects: She played tennis with Charlie Chaplin, had a date with Marlon Brando, dined with Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, and was “best lady” when Walter Matthau married William Saroyan's ex-wife, Carol.

In 2012, she wrote of the famously reclusive novelist J.D. Salinger, “Jerome David Salinger was an exceptional writer and an exceptional friend. No one else could make me laugh — genuinely laugh aloud — as he could.” It was her last piece for the New Yorker.

A hallmark of her pieces was dialogue, which Ross believed revealed character more powerfully than any other device. It took up whole pages of her Hemingway profile, and sometimes one long, carefully groomed quote was all there was to her shorter masterpieces in the magazine's “Talk of the Town” section.

Her stories were so full of conversation and other particulars that writer Edmund Wilson referred to her as “that girl Lillian Ross with the built-in tape recorder.” (For the record, she never used one, preferring a pad and pen.) She captured human interactions with an unerring eye, while minimizing her own role in the narrative. In this respect she was a model for the New Journalism of the 1960s and '70s practiced by writers such as Norman Mailer, Hunter Thompson and Tom Wolfe.

Ross was hired as a staff writer for the New Yorker in 1945 by legendary editor William Shawn. Within five years, she was not only one of its top reporters but Shawn's mistress in a closely guarded relationship that lasted until his death in 1992.

Her tell-all account of their four-decade affair in the book “Here But Not Here, My Life with William Shawn and The New Yorker” (1998) brought Ross the harshest reviews of her career, in part because it seemed to violate one of her own cardinal rules: to refrain from writing about anyone who did not want to be written about. James Wolcott, among others who knew Shawn, wrote in Vanity Fair that if the intensely private and proper editor (called “Mr. Shawn” even by longtime associates) could have read what Ross had written “he'd probably die all over again, this time of embarrassment.”

The author of a dozen other books, some of which are standard reading in college writing courses, Ross was often described as a master of “fly-on-the-wall” journalism: She stayed out of the way and let her subjects tell the story through their actions and utterances.

This characterization of her working methods, though meant as flattery, struck Ross as absurd.

“A reporter doing a story can't pretend to be invisible, let alone a fly,” she often said, insisting that a reporter “is always chemically involved in a story.”

She constructed her stories with a filmmaker's sensibility, “always trying to build scenes into little story-films,” she explained in her 2002 book “Reporting Back.”

Her 1950 profile of Hemingway was largely built around four scenes Ross witnessed when the great American novelist stopped in Manhattan on his way to Europe. She showed him jovially sipping champagne with an old friend, the German American femme fatale Marlene Dietrich, whom he affectionately called “the Kraut.” Later, Ross accompanied him as he moodily shopped for a coat at Abercrombie & Fitch, commented on Van Dycks and Titians at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and lunched with venerable publisher Charles Scribner.

The profile elicited an enormous response, not all of it positive. Some readers thought Ross was ridiculing Hemingway when she quoted him talking in “jokey Indian language,” a strange dialect that left out verbs and articles. (“He liked book” instead of “He liked the book”). Her unvarnished approach did not offend Hemingway, who reviewed the text before it was published and, according to Ross, asked for only one change.

“This piece is going to make journalistic history,” Shawn predicted, and he was right. By the time Ross undertook her next major assignment, on the making of the movie “The Red Badge of Courage,” she was a celebrity in her own right.

“When Lillian Ross first came to Hollywood,” the movie's producer, Gottfried Reinhardt, recalled in a Los Angeles Times interview in 1983, “Charlie Chaplin bowed at her feet. I watched Louis B. Mayer kiss all five of her fingers. The woman was deified.”

Given unprecedented access to the production and its principal players, Ross realized that she had a unique opportunity. What had begun as a profile of the director was evolving into a broader story with such inherent drama that it was “like a novel unraveling right in front of me.” She wondered: Why not write it like one?

“I don't know whether this sort of thing has ever been done before,” Ross wrote in a letter to Shawn soon after she arrived in Hollywood in August 1950, “but I don't see why I shouldn't try to do a fact piece in a novel form, or maybe a novel in fact form…. It's almost as though the subject material calls for that kind of form.”

Decades later, John Gregory Dunne, another astute chronicler of the movie business, praised “Picture” as “the first of that kind of book” that took readers inside the myth-making machinery of Hollywood.

Ross focused on four main characters: John Huston, the charismatic director bent on making an artistic film; Reinhardt, the budget-conscious producer; Dore Schary, the hotshot executive who pushed for the movie; and Mayer, the colorful studio chief who had serious doubts about its worthiness and commercial appeal.