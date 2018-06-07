Audiobook reviews: Authors take the mic

Now buckle up, because comedian Tiffany Haddish is about to assault your ears and still remain unexpectedly charming. Her memoir, co-written with Max Tucker, is a wild, confessional ride that will occasionally make you wince even as you applaud her. “The Last Black Unicorn” (Simon & Schuster Audio; 6.5 hours; $17) is all over the place as Haddish sometimes reveals too much for this listener to be comfortable. She has a high-pitched voice that climbs when she works herself up, is fast and loose with grammar and has a potty mouth that would make a sailor blush. That said, she is an extremely funny woman. Her candor will resonate with anyone abused as a child, pushed through the foster care system and their allies. It is tempting to suggest that someone else should have read Haddish’s memoir, but there are passages in which we hear such raw emotion that it elicits a poignancy one would never have expected amid such vulgar jocularity. Sometimes she speeds through the text and loses the listener. But let’s hope she never loses that raw honesty or those rosy glasses with which she views life.