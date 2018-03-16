'The Best Part of the Story': New short fiction by Barry Gifford

Roy and four other boys, all of them twelve or thirteen years old, were standing in front of Papa Enzo's Pizza Parlor talking and smoking cigarettes, just hanging out even though the temperature outside was well below freezing. A foot of snow had fallen the day before, most of it had hardened and iced over, but the boys, wearing parkas or peacoats, did not mind the cold, they were used to the Chicago winters; only when a fearsome wind was tearing in from the lake did they not gather on the street, especially on weekend nights such as this one. They could hear Buddy Holly's new record "Maybe Baby," coming from the jukebox inside Enzo's.