Books: Nelson Mandela and more

“For 13 years I have slept naked on a cement floor that becomes damp and cold during the rainy season,” wrote Nelson Mandela in 1976. He was advocating for black South African prisoners to be issued the pajamas their white counterparts were. That’s just a tiny window into what he endured during the 27 years that he was imprisoned, and it appears in the new, moving and revealing book, “The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela.” The book, reviewed this week by The Times’ Bob Drogin, who was bureau chief in South Africa from 1993-97, provides a portrait of the intimate Mandela, who was not always evident when he gave interviews to journalists or speeches before crowds.