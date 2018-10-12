Charles Bowden grimly chronicled the toughest stories of the U.S.-Mexico border. But he was once full of hope

He’d tempered his fury, though — his style in both of these books is questioning, satirical, self-deprecating, willing to engage with multiple sides of an argument. As Alison Hawthorne Deming writes in her foreword to “Frog Mountain Blues,” Bowden “was no longer the hothead who leaves the room when he doesn’t like the questions. He was the man who stayed in the room when the hard questions needed to be asked.” He knew the value of a joke too, even if his sense of humor always was cantankerous, if not bleak. “For people who hate to learn the names of things, the world is getting better every day,” he wrote of the rise in endangered and vanished desert species. He lamented the very existence of Phoenix, “a blob parading as a city.”