Can exploring the dark side in fiction go too far? Fuminori Nakamura's 'Cult X' presses the question

Upon meeting Matsuo, a refreshingly honest and humble man who professes to be neither healer nor saint, Narazaki learns that the elderly man had been scammed by an acolyte, Sawatari, who stole his property and philosophy when he broke away to establish Cult X. Ryoko was one of several followers of Matsuo who went with him. Although Narazaki feels a sense of calm with Matsuo's group, he allows himself to be lured away from the mansion by a woman, one of Sawatari's followers sent to find and kidnap him. Narazaki, however, sees the event not just a way to reunite with Ryoko but as the beginning of a new life: "This moment was different from what he experienced every day. He felt like he was truly living."