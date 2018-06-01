Why do people keep writing about the Replacements, a band that never quite happened?

“Lemon Jail” is merely the latest installment in a curious cottage industry: the continued literary parsing of a no-hit-wonder band. Writers continue to be drawn to the human failure of Tommy and his older brother, guitarist Bob Stinson, drummer Chris Mars and lead singer and songwriter Paul Westerberg — the four original members of the Replacements — nearly 30 years after their last official record, 1990’s “All Shook Down.” Bob Mehr’s exhaustive “Trouble Boys: The True Story of The Replacements,” released in 2016, is the definitive text on the band, revealing never-before known facts about the young men who formed it and also delved into the personal and business relationships that would ultimately bring the band to its knees. There are Jim Walsh’s two books, the oral history, “The Replacements: All Over But The Shouting,” and a book of photos, “The Replacements: Waxed-Up Hair and Painted Shoes.” The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy contributed a memoir of his love for the band as part of 33 1/3’s book series, focusing on the band’s 1984 record “Let It Be.” There is even a crime anthology, “Waiting To Be Forgotten,” featuring 25 mystery writers using Replacements’ songs as inspiration for their fiction. In between, a slew of other books (and even a documentary, “Color Me Obsessed”) attempt to make sense of the Replacements’ place in music history. Countless feature stories delve into the arcane: the band’s album art, the messages found in Paul Westerberg’s tour clothing, the Minnesota punk scene, the long will-they-won’t-they get back together rumors (they eventually did, touring from 2013-2015), the profiles, the remembrances, the hagiography…all of which somehow manage to use the word “shambolic” at some point. And there are the songs which reference the Replacements as a shorthand for mistakes being made, with musicians from Lucero to The Baseball Project to Ray Wylie Hubbard name-checking the band.