Jesse Ball's 'Census' is an understated tale of a father and son taking stock of America

And that execution, "Census" suggests, can be reclaimed. Midway through the novel, the father invents a "New Method of the Census," "a method that would adhere in a fundamental way to the spirit of the census, but that would permit my human fallacy less rein in its ruinous deceits." Under this method, he will simply go into each town and try to discern what is worthy of note. "I have come to see that he who looks too hard for any particular thing," he says, "though he may find it, will certainly miss the most wondrous and strange things he passes, though they stare him in the face." Shortly afterward, the pair meets one of the novel's kindest characters. By choosing a different method of measuring, the father has found his way to some of the world's timeless goodness. We can never truly know or be known, and yet we can choose our method of investigation, our value system.