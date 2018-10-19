John Rechy, a prophet of liberation

It was the impression of it, he continues, the very notion that a book can call attention to such a reality, that caused so much controversy. When “City of Night” was first published, the book received a generally negative reception; in his review of it for the New York Review of Books, Alfred Chester slammed the novel and called Rechy’s stories “awful”; it regularly makes the list of most banned books in America. Yet, if graphic sex is in short supply in his first published book, there’s plenty of it in others — “Numbers,” “The Sexual Outlaw” and “The Coming of Night.” But there is also deep veneration for family, culture and religion at the core of his novels “Our Lady of Babylon” and “The Miraculous Day of Amalia Gómez,” both of which center on strong female characters. Whether it’s porn megastar Amber or Chicano punk rocker Manny in “Bodies and Souls” or the singularly attractive Lyle in “The Life and Adventures of Lyle Clemens,” Rechy shines an incandescent light on those people always on the cusp of discovering their true nature, individuals perpetually exploring the folds and areas that are undefinable and unmapped. But what might appear as blurred boundaries to us are very clear to him. “I believe in freedom of expression and in looking at situations closely and with no censorship.” He leans in, stretching his forearms, his broad shoulders flexing. “But we must always be responsible and clear about our intentions.”