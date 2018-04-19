Madeline Miller on 'Circe' and the staying power of myth

The gods can also forge masterworks with a snap of their fingers. What does it mean to work on things, to obsess about getting things right? "Circe" includes weaving and cooking and medicine-making, all crafts that were traditionally part of the woman's realm. "I wanted that to be the center of the story, something that is vital to life and shouldn't be shunted aside," says Miller. "Hard work is very epic, a key part of how we're able to live and go on in the world so that the heroes can go out and have their epic battles."