The L.A. art scene is the setting for the mystery 'Still Lives' by Maria Hummel

Maggie Richter, a fledgling journalist now serving as the Rocque’s in-house editor, is dreading Lord’s gala for several reasons. Assigned to write on each of the paintings, the unnerving images raise questions about the ethics of Lord’s much-lauded masterworks. “The more praise I penned, the more it rang false to me — to be so stagy in your subject matter, to take another woman’s victimization and make it your material.” The work also triggers the guilty memory of the murder of Nikki Bolio, a young woman Richter had interviewed while doing research for an investigative journalist’s exposé on New England drug dealing. And finally, Richter’s ex Greg Ferguson is now living with Lord, re-creating himself as a gallerist who goes by his more artistic middle name, “Shaw.”