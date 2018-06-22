Adrift in Los Angeles: Mark Haskell Smith and his book, 'Blown'

Both my parents died while I was writing the book. You go through all this stuff and it’s a house that they lived in, maybe you lived in it too, and then it’s all painted and someone else lives there. And every trace of them, really, except for a few little things, is just gone. My stepfather, he had no family left. He was an only child and he never had kids, and so when you get his high school diploma, his pictures, his stuff, no one wants it. So you just throw it away. Put it in a dumpster. Not that I have a lot of sympathy for him — he wasn’t a particularly good guy — you feel a sense of, What is a life? That’s that dude’s life right there. Off to the landfill. The absence of a life, when it’s taken away, there’s a vibration there, for want of a better word.