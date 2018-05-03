Michael Ondaatje's novel 'Warlight' is a masterpiece of shifting memory

Which is, at the heart of it, what connects the natural world to the human one of war and intrigue for Ondaatje. A girlfriend of "The Darter," Olive Lawrence, is an ethnographer (at least in part), and at one point, she takes Nathaniel and Rachel on nighttime walks in London. As she points out sights and sounds, including cricket hums and the rasping of badger paws, she reminds Nathaniel, "Your own story is just the one, and perhaps not the important one. The self is not the principal thing." The poetic use of natural imagery in "Warlight" will keep readers ruminating on how easily the world around us adapts to human foibles.