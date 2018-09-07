Fire lookout Philip Connors' reckoning in 'A Song for the River'

I worked on it for three years, and I took a long time to see it as a book. It began as a short elegy for John in the local newspaper, 800 words or so. But I had a nagging sense I hadn’t said enough, so I wrote a 5,000-word essay and shared it with a few magazines, all of which rejected it. So I let it sit for a while, then went back to work on it, and it became a 10,000-word essay that was published in the magazine n+1. At that point, too, I thought I was done with it, but soon enough it called out to me again.