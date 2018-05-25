A peek inside the real North Korea — sort of — in 'See You Again in Pyongyang'

Jeppesen is our guide to North Korea, and all he can really offer is a dramatic recounting of his time in the country, much of which boils down to a guided tour of a guided tour. He seems to compensate for thin material with flowery language and flagrant verbosity. There are many purple-prosed sunsets ("The day winds its way toward its sunless halt, and we decide to head back to Pyongyang before darkness attains its apotheosis"; the sun is a "gold orb" or a "golden orb" or "the bloody orb of day." His writing is more reasonable when he has things to say. I found his substantive commentary quite enjoyable — he knows how to talk about art, and he comes alive in his granular analyses of what he dubs "Norkore" propaganda music and regime-approved "Norkorealist" painting. In one chapter, he visits a small gallery in Wonsan and finds subtle subversion in a quiet portrait of a fisherman: "There is no joy in [the] subject's face, no visible display of contentment with life's rewards."