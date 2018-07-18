In 'The Shades,' a family is haunted by their daughter's death

While reading, I was often reminded of a knotty poem by the poet Kay Ryan, “The Niagara River.” In it, she frames our fleeting lives on the Niagara River, how “we / do know, we do / know this is the / Niagara River, but / it is hard to remember / what that means.” Citkowitz suggests something similar, reminding us the dead are, indeed, no longer for the living, even while testing and re-imagining the original myth. There is the idea that the dead never do wholly cross, staying on in memory, shaping our projections, paranoias, desires and dreams. But most visionary is the subtle intimation that possibly all of us are shades, to some extent, that we travel with the dead, sharing one river, on the very same water, and not just after we fall. Brilliantly constructed, “The Shades” is ghostly and alive, cerebral and sensuous, an absolutely riveting read.