Lindy West's memoir 'Shrill' to star Aidy Bryant in Hulu adaptation

Lindy West's memoir "Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman" might be headed to the small screen, with "Saturday Night Live" actress Aidy Bryant slated to star as the Seattle-based comedian and author.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that actress Elizabeth Banks is set to executive produce a comedy series based on West's 2016 book, with help from "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels.
West's comic memoir deals with her experiences as a self-described fat woman and feminist who has been the subject of vitriolic attacks by online trolls. In one piece heard on the radio show "This American Life," West chased down and confronted a troll who had been harassing her.
West has been an outspoken critic of misogyny in the comedy world, and hasn't shied away from activism — a supporter of reproductive choice, she coined the Twitter hashtag #ShoutYourAbortion in an attempt to de-stigmatize women who have terminated their pregnancies.
Aidy Bryant, who will play West in the show, has been a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" since 2012. She has recently gained acclaim for her portrayal of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
In an interview with Kristen Evans for The Times, West said she hoped her book would bring about "a world where people are kinder to themselves and to others."
"There are so many systems that are designed to hold certain people back and push other people forward, and we accept those systems as a given, rather than something we build and reinforce every day," she said. "I would like people to come away from this book believing that change is possible."
The script for the planned series was written by Bryant, West and Ali Rushfield ("Parks and Recreation"). There's no word as of yet on the when the show might debut.