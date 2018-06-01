The art of a revealing memoir: Terese Marie Mailhot and 'Heart Berries'

It was really hurtful to write that I had done those things. But I knew that if I wanted to write a book about my life I couldn't position myself as a person who had always done the right thing. Part of healing is being accountable for what you have done. If I was able to reveal the ways in which I've failed myself and my children, I think it would help other people forgive themselves too. A lot of the final ideation is that people think the world would be better if they were gone. I wanted to retrieve that idea and deal with it and know that it was a lie. That nobody is too broken, nobody is too much. There were only two options: I either learn to grapple with the truth of my life, good and bad, or I end my life. A lot of that book is about suicidal ideation. I'm able to look at the ugliest parts of myself and not excuse it but look at it wholly and completely so that I never do it again. It could help other people — to know that they can transgress and they can will power into their lives to do better for people and to earn that forgiveness from their children or from themselves, even.