Books: Rumaan Alam's and motherhood, Michael Ondaatje's latest, Samantha Irby's revealing essays and more in books

And acclaimed writer Junot Díaz, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his novel "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" and was one of the most popular authors at the Festival of Books in April, has been accused of sexual misconduct by Zinzi Clemmons, a novelist whom The Times wrote about in 2017. Clemmons wrote on Twitter, "I was an unknown wide-eyed 26 yo, and he used it as an opportunity to corner and forcibly kiss me. I'm far from the only one he's done this 2, I refuse to be silent anymore." In response, in a statement issued by his agent, Diaz said, "I take responsibility for my past."