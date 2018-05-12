Books: Talking to William T. Vollman and more book news

In Greece, Yanis Varoufakis is famous as an opposition leader and the former finance minister. To his family, he is, in part, the guy who explains economics — that's what he does in his intelligent, readable new book, "Talking to My Daughter About the Economy Or, How Capitalism Works — and How It Fails," reviewed by Mark Haskell Smith. He comes to L.A. next week to talk about the book and economics at two events at the L.A. Public Library.