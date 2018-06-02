Books: Rachel Cusk, the long literary life of the Replacements and more book news

There was a band in the 1980s and ’90s that never had a breakthrough hit, managed to get themselves banned from “Saturday Night Live” and imploded after the death of a founding member. But while others were much bigger, got richer and lasted longer, the Replacements have inspired almost as many books as they had records. Tod Goldberg looks at a stack of them, including the recent “Lemon Jail” by one-time roadie Bill Sullivan, and asks why this shambolic band holds such attraction for writers.