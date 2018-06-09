Books: Two super short story collections, a powerful memoir and Anthony Bourdain's literary legacy

Opinion columnist and fellow food and culture writer Gustavo Arellano wrote of Bourdain’s ability to reach working-class people, particularly Latinos, because he lacked typical foodie pretense. “Bourdain tackled politics and culture and history and music with ease and genuine curiosity because his muse was working-class people and the food that they sweat over making and smile while eating,” Arellano writes. “He broadcast their hopes and fears and joy with a depth and warmth that the mainstream media still really doesn’t bother to learn or seek out.”