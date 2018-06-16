Books: True crime, Terrance Hayes and more book news

Bestselling novelist Megan Abbott, known for her psychological thrillers like “Dare Me,” explores the allure of true crime, books like Michelle McNamara’s “I”ll Be Gone in the Dark” about the Golden State Killer. Women, who are often these crimes’ victims, are also the books’ most avid readers. “Perhaps because it’s long been a ‘suspect’ genre — at best a ‘guilty pleasure,’ at worst a genre for ghouls, for rubberneckers — these exchanges often have a furtive, heated quality. A slightly dirty secret we keep,” Abbott writes.