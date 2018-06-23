Amber Tamblyn talks about her novel 'Any Man'; a look at the David Lynch title 'Room to Dream'; and other book news

With the news this week that immigrant children were being separated from their parents and held in detention centers, people who write books for children were moved to take action. A group of authors united and launched “Kid Lit Says No Kids in Cages,” a petition and fundraiser to help nonprofit child advocates and activist organizations. With an initial goal of $42,000 reached in less than 24 hours, it was clear they were connecting with people who wanted to help. By Friday, more than 4,000 authors and allies had signed the petition and donors had contributed more than $175,000.