Books: An indie publisher with a vision, Halloween in August and more book news

It’s not easy starting a publishing house; it’s even harder if you try to do it outside typical distribution channels, including Amazon. But that’s what J.C. Gabel has done with his L.A.-based Hat & Beard Press. Its aesthetics are eclectic: the four books that have sold best to date are a collection of hand-painted dance hall signs from Jamaica; cactus photography; a book on the music of David Lynch’s films done in collaboration with the filmmaker; and a revival of the L.A. punk magazine Slash. Scott Timberg talks to the irrepressible Gabel about the roots of his vision and plans for the future.