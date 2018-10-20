Books: John Rechy, Kiese Laymon, Rebecca Traister and more book news

When the groundbreaking novel “City of Night,” about a gay hustler, was published 55 years ago, it scandalized reviewers but made it to the hands of readers who had never seen anything like it. It has never gone out of print, and its author, John Rechy, is still publishing at 87. Alex Espionza visited with Rechy at his Los Angeles home to catch up with the man and his ideas, and explains the ways his writing is so important.