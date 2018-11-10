Books: A smart look at classic Hollywood, two new books from Lucia Berlin and more book news

I’m a huge fan of Karina Longworth’s podcast “You Must Remember This,” in which she combines relentless research with 21st century smarts to tell amazing stories about classic Hollywood (and Madonna, and the Manson family). So I was thrilled when I learned that she was writing a book that would expand on one thing she’d talked about: the loves of Howard Hughes. The book — “Seduction: Sex, Lies and Stardom in Howard Hughes’ Hollywood” — is about much more than Hughes, digging into gender and power structures in early Hollywood. Which, of course, is still relevant today, writes Sheila O’Malley, who praises the book for its “fluid intersecting narratives of sex, greed, fame and creation” in our review.