Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote Elena Ferrante a letter. Now she's directing 'The Lost Daughter'

"It’s important for me — for her, for all women — that her work be hers and turn out well," Ferrante wrote. "Mine already exists, with its strengths and defects. In the great warehouse of the arts, set up mainly by men, women have for a relatively short time been seeking the means and opportunities to give a form of their own to what they have learned from life. So I don’t want to say: you have to stay inside the cage that I constructed."