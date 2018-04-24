In its first week, James Comey's book outsells 'Fire and Fury' and Hillary Clinton's 'What Happened'

Judging by its first week of sales, James Comey's book is on track to become the biggest political hit of 2018.
"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week, during which the former FBI director made media appearances and crossed the nation on a sold-out book tour.
"A Higher Loyalty" is the No. 1 bestselling book in the country, and the No. 1 bestselling English language book in the world, publisher Flatiron Books said in a news release, adding that the book had already been reprinted "several times."
Comey's book has sold three times as many copies as the hardcover edition of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" did in its first week of release, the New York Times reports. Comey's book has also sold twice as many copies as Hillary Clinton's "What Happened" did in all formats in that book's first week in print.
"A Higher Loyalty," which now has more than a million copies in print, remains the No. 1 bestselling book on Amazon, where it's lingered at or near the top of the charts ever since it was made available for pre-order.
It's also highly rated by customers at the online retailer, with an average review of five out of five stars. Amazon has been criticized for restricting reviews of the book to customers who bought it from their website, Deadline reports.
Comey is in the midst of a book tour promoting "A Higher Loyalty," with stops in five cities remaining. He's scheduled to appear at the Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles on May 24; the event has been sold out for weeks.