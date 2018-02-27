'Transparent' creator Jill Soloway is launching a book imprint with Amazon Publishing

Jill Soloway, the creator of the hit show "Transparent," is launching a new book imprint with Amazon Publishing, the company announced Tuesday.
Called Topple Books after Soloway's production company, the imprint "will spotlight the voices of women of color, gender non-conforming, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer writers," Amazon said in a news release.
The launch of the imprint continues Soloway's years-long association with Amazon. Soloway created the groundbreaking, Emmy Award-winning "Transparent," about a transgender woman who comes out to her family after her retirement. She also co-created "I Love Dick," based on Chris Kraus' book; the show starring Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Bacon ran for one season on Amazon before being canceled in January.
"Transparent" is set to return for a fifth season, but without its star, Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired from the show after being accused of sexual harassment by a cast member and crew member. Tambor denies the allegations.
Soloway will serve as editor at large for Topple Books, which will publish fiction and nonfiction.
"We live in a complicated, messy world where every day we have to proactively re-center our own experiences by challenging privilege," Soloway said in a statement. "With Topple Books we're looking for those undeniably compelling essential voices so often not heard. I can't think of a more perfect collaborator than Amazon Publishing to make our dream of a revolutionary publishing imprint come true."
Soloway is the author of one book, "Tiny Ladies in Shiny Pants," a 2005 collection of autobiographical essays.
There's no word yet on which authors will be published by Topple Books. Mikyla Bruder, the publisher of Amazon Publishing, said in a statement, "Amazon Publishing and Little A are committed to publishing books from a diverse array of writers that inspire, connect and entertain. We look forward to sharing the voices and stories that Jill discovers with readers."