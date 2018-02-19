Rep. John Lewis will publish 'Run,' a follow-up to 'March,' in August

Rep. John Lewis' graphic memoir series for young readers, "March," about his civil rights work with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was supposed to be a trilogy. But a new book, "Run," is coming, and more are on the way.
Lewis, a civil rights hero, won the National Book Award for "March: Book Three." Abrams ComicArts will publish the next book, "Run: Book One" in August, the publisher said in a news release.
Based on Lewis' experiences as a young man in the civil rights movement, "Run" picks up where "March" left off, telling the story of his struggle to lead the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, for which he was later awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Lewis rejoins his "March" co-authors, writer Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell, and add a new illustrator in the mix, Afua Richardson. Richardson is known for her work on Marvel's "Black Panther World of Wakanda" and "Genius" by Marc Bernardin and Adam Freeman.
"March: Book Three" won the National Book Award for young people's literature in 2016. Sales of the series soared following the presidential election, after Lewis tweeted "I don't see the president-elect as a legitimate president," to which Trump replied, "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district."
Lewis has represented his Georgia district for 30 years.
"In sharing my story, it is my hope that a new generation will be inspired by 'Run' to actively participate in the democratic process and help build a more perfect union here in America," he said in the news release.
His statement echoed a sentiment shared at 2017's Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.
The next generation, he said, "must understand that they will be the leaders of the 21st century."