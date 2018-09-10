Writing up that hill: Kate Bush will release a book of lyrics

"Kate Bush transforms me into a deranged fan," Mitchell wrote. "I don't know where to begin to explain it: there's her Brontëesque precocity (how does a 13-year-old compose "The Man With the Child In His Eyes"?); her voice, or rather voices (swan-necked soprano, bass-deadpan, banshee wail, pure as snowmelt); or her firsts (first British solo woman to write and sing a No 1 single, to top the album charts and to enter the album charts at No 1)."