Sherman Alexie, Erin Entrada Kelly, Renée Watson and Jennifer Egan lead library book awards

On Monday, the ALA announced the winners of its awards for children's and young adult literature. The 2018 John Newbery Medal, given to "the most outstanding contribution to children's literature," was awarded to Erin Entrada Kelly for "Hello, Universe," a children's novel about three middle school students who come together after one of their neighbors goes missing along with his beloved pet guinea pig. The Michael L. Printz Award, for a young adult book, went to Nina LaCour for "We Are Okay," a novel about a college freshman struggling to overcome a painful childhood.